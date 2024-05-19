Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of M opened at $19.49 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 221.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.