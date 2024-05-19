Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,013,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,373,219 shares.The stock last traded at $11.51 and had previously closed at $11.99.

MGNI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Get Magnite alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGNI

Insider Activity at Magnite

Institutional Trading of Magnite

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6,214.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 212.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 47,205 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 853,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Magnite by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.