Magnite’s (MGNI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.95.

Magnite stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Magnite by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $6,656,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,091,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

