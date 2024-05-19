Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.