Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.95 on Friday. Mannatech has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

