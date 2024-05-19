Marie Mendoza Sells 1,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,038 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $17,863.98.

On Monday, March 4th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

