Mark Brosius Sells 63 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.19, for a total value of $24,959.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,876.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $398.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

