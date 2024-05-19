Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns Overweight Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 315 ($3.96) price target on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on MKS. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 330 ($4.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.89) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 294.29 ($3.70).
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
