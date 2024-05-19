Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns Overweight Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 315 ($3.96) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MKS. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 330 ($4.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.89) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 294.29 ($3.70).

MKS opened at GBX 276.70 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,383.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 159.15 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.20 ($3.68). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 254.47.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

