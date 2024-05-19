Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.89.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Masonite International

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $132.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masonite International news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Masonite International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 283,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,221,000 after buying an additional 32,221 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.