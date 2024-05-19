Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
NYSE MPC opened at $179.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.19 and a 200-day moving average of $170.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.
Marathon Petroleum Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
