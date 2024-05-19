Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $210.70 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $142.27 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.71. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

