Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 56.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 7.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $294,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $257.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.70 and its 200 day moving average is $267.99. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.84 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.