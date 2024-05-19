Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KYMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 130.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 72,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $34.95 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $171,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 139,255 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $5,880,738.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 828,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,001,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $171,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,986,347. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

