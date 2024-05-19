Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,749,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $356.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.15 and its 200 day moving average is $375.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.