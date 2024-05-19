Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.31% of Silicon Laboratories worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average is $124.65. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

