Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $13.72 Million Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Block were worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Block by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

