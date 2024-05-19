Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $21.96 Million Stock Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ATS were worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATS. FMR LLC boosted its position in ATS by 20.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,371,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 919,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,852,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 229,765 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after buying an additional 385,292 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in ATS by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 646,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATS opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

