Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $8.77 Million Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.31% of Flywire worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in Flywire by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

