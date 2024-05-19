Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 633,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.40% of Tronox worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Tronox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Up 1.6 %

Tronox stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TROX. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

