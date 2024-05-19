Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $14.01 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 323,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,765,000 after purchasing an additional 674,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

