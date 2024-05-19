Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 5,574 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.98% of Agiliti worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $47,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AGTI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of AGTI opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.99 million. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Agiliti Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

