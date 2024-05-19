Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 14,511 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

