Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 173,176 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,176 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.33% of BOX worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BOX by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 928,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.75 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $380,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,774,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

