Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 519,674 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 519,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,340,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,117,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,602,000 after acquiring an additional 518,896 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 535.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 97,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 81,980 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

