Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 588,839 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 588,839 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Paylocity worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Paylocity by 195.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Paylocity by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,642. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Paylocity stock opened at $172.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

