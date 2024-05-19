Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 87,036 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,509 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 87,036 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,423 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average is $136.43. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

