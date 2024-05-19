Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 464,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $31,134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $21,549,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $18,810,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $17,918,000.

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $41.02.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

