Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 184,751 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $18,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Methode Electronics by 31.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Methode Electronics by 145.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

MEI opened at $12.35 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

