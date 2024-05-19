Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mattel were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,382,000 after buying an additional 861,638 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,603,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,912,000 after buying an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,927,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after buying an additional 48,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

