Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

About Maverix Metals

(Get Free Report)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.