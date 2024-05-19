Maxim Group Raises Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target to $268.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $234.00 to $268.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $220.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.02. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $220.37.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

