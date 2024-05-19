M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M&C Saatchi Price Performance

SAA opened at GBX 208 ($2.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £254.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6,933.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. M&C Saatchi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.64).

M&C Saatchi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.50. M&C Saatchi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

Insider Activity at M&C Saatchi

About M&C Saatchi

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($46,219.54). 28.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

