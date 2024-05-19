McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $571.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $571.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $564.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a twelve month low of $373.28 and a twelve month high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

