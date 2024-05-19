Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

