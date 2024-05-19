Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Trimmed by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

