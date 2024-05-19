Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 5,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 319,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

Further Reading

