Michael Nikzad Sells 29,401 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Nikzad sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $32,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 575,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Nikzad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Michael Nikzad sold 4,923 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $5,562.99.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 3.7 %

CURI stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. As a group, analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

