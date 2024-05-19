Michael R. Klein Sells 181,155 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.53. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

