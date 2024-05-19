Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MBH stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £97.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.45. Michelmersh Brick has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.36).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Robert Fenwick acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,119.32). Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

