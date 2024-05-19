Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $126.66 and last traded at $127.04. 4,082,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 19,563,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.89.

Specifically, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

