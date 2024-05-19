MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.49

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 36036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.