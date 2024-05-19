Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.9% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.6% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 647.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $420.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $430.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

