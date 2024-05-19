Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Up 6.7%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 1,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Microwave Filter Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

