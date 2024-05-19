Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Down 16.7%

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 189,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 87,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Minnova Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

