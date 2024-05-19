Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.87

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

