Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 22,177 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,918,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 47,773 shares during the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 208,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NIO by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

