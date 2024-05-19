Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,665 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,544,000 after buying an additional 209,691 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,303,000 after buying an additional 142,357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,250,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 199,603.6% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 111,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 111,778 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average is $164.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.19.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

