Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 560 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of F5 worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3,545.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 172,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 168,232 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 42.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 370,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,768,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,350,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $174.13 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.88 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,608 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.