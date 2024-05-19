Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after buying an additional 1,446,362 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.5 %

MGM opened at $41.03 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

