Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

